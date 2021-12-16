It goes without saying that Spider-Man: No Way Home is comfortably going to become the highest-grossing Hollywood blockbuster of the pandemic, with No Time to Die‘s $771 million haul the number to beat. Tom Holland’s third solo outing is already toppling records, and another major milestone has just gone.

No Way Home earned $10.1 million from Wednesday showings in the United Kingdom, miles ahead of the previous benchmark set by Daniel Craig’s swansong as 007, which hauled in $6.4 million at the beginning of October.

To put that into perspective, No Time to Die went on to become one of the highest-grossing titles to ever release in the U.K., where it sits third on the all-time chart behind Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Spectre. Should No Way Home continue on its impressive current trajectory, then it’s in with a very real shot at becoming the country’s biggest movie ever.

Anticipation has been through the roof for months, meaning that Spider-Man: No Way Home is going to obliterate virtually every pandemic-era record across the world, and it’s not even hit domestic screens yet. Everyone is going to see the multiversal blockbuster at some point between now and the end of Sunday, which spells very good news for the Sony and Marvel Studios coffers.