‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Fans Fearing the Worst for MJ After New Trailer

Fans have been dissecting every single frame of the latest Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer ever since the footage dropped just a few short hours ago, and it’s safe to say that the internet won’t be discussing anything else for the foreseeable future.

While the second full-length promo didn’t feature the long-rumored appearances of Tobey Maguire or Andrew Garfield, it’s not as though it didn’t come packing a ton of major talking points. Plot details were revealed, one-liners were dropped, and the multiversal chaos has Tom Holland’s Peter Parker being urged to commit multiple homicides.

It was a lot to take in, but one moment in particular has Spidey supporters getting worried. As you can see from the reactions below, Zendaya’s MJ appears to be taking a fall not dissimilar to the one that killed Gwen Stacy, and it’s causing plenty of concern.

the “absolutely not!” when mj was falling, felt. pic.twitter.com/I1kx3bvQEg — leonna ⟢ (@prncssguya) November 17, 2021

me @ all the mj/gwen falling edits pic.twitter.com/kXb0K49VIe — cari 🚗 is extremely oatphobic | S2 SOON (@TAIZlDlANXlA) November 17, 2021

PREDICTION..



Andrew Garfield's Spiderman is the one to save MJ from falling. That's when he'll first show up in the movie.#SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/XdfYDhKQ9f — Bob Miller (@DynastyProBob) November 17, 2021

Peter: “I cant save everyone”



*shows scene of mj falling of the building* #SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/WPPAHBesCA — Ruby (@rubylovesrubys1) November 17, 2021

I’m gonna be honest. If Andrew Garfield’s entrance in Spider-Man: No Way Home is him saving MJ as she’s falling because Tom Holland can’t, in an attempt to fulfill what he couldn’t do to to Gwen… I’m gonna die in the theater. Physically die. @WGreatPowerBook — Christian Blake (@Christian_Blake) November 17, 2021

when mj is falling off the scaffolding spider-man is gonna catch her but its just gonna show his hand/arm and when they get to the ground and spider-man takes off his mask the big reveal is gonna be that it’s andrew garfield not tom holland i can see it so clearly rn — trish (@ULTRAGLOSS) November 17, 2021

Presumably, Zendaya signed a three-picture contract when she boarded the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so it sadly can’t be ruled out that Peter’s love interest bites the dust before the credits roll. We’re definitely getting more sequels after Spider-Man: No Way Home, though, so she’s just as likely to be saved in the nick of time by her web-slinging beau.