‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Fans Fearing the Worst for MJ After New Trailer
Fans have been dissecting every single frame of the latest Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer ever since the footage dropped just a few short hours ago, and it’s safe to say that the internet won’t be discussing anything else for the foreseeable future.
While the second full-length promo didn’t feature the long-rumored appearances of Tobey Maguire or Andrew Garfield, it’s not as though it didn’t come packing a ton of major talking points. Plot details were revealed, one-liners were dropped, and the multiversal chaos has Tom Holland’s Peter Parker being urged to commit multiple homicides.
It was a lot to take in, but one moment in particular has Spidey supporters getting worried. As you can see from the reactions below, Zendaya’s MJ appears to be taking a fall not dissimilar to the one that killed Gwen Stacy, and it’s causing plenty of concern.
Presumably, Zendaya signed a three-picture contract when she boarded the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so it sadly can’t be ruled out that Peter’s love interest bites the dust before the credits roll. We’re definitely getting more sequels after Spider-Man: No Way Home, though, so she’s just as likely to be saved in the nick of time by her web-slinging beau.