With Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home hitting theaters next month and fans already scrambling for tickets since they went on sale earlier this week, we’re getting the somewhat unsettling news that the fever pitch to see this movie is apparently so high it has caused a fight to break out for pre-sale tickets, which was also caught on camera.

The fight in question happened at a Cinépolis theater in Cuernavaca, Mexico, and the video of the event was shared on Spanish news website diariodemorelos.com (via TheDirect).

According to the article, the video shows fans engaging in an all-out brawl over Spider-Man: No Way Home tickets on Monday morning, the day they first went on sale.

In the video, you can see two pairs of people trading fists and kicks with each other before bystanders step in to break up the fights.

#ViralSe agarran a golpes en cine de #Cuernavaca por jóvenes que se querían meter a la fila en la preventa de Spider-Man: No Way Home, la cinta más esperada del año.¿Qué opinas? Posted by Diario de Morelos on Monday, November 29, 2021

It’s certainly a startling bit of video to behold, but gratefully it doesn’t look like anyone was gravely injured.

The incident is perhaps a testament to the Spidey mania gripping the world ahead of the hotly anticipated Tom Holland-helmed threequel that will see his Peter Parker confronting a rogue’s gallery from across the multiverse, including fan favorites like Alfred Molina’s Dock Ock, Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, Jamie Foxx’s Electro, Rhys Ifans’ Lizard, and Thomas Haden Church’s Sandman.

The ticket sales so far are indicating the film may be the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s biggest movie this year and may even break pandemic-era box office records to boot.

Spider-Man: No Way Home comes to theaters Dec. 17.