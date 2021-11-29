‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ ticket trouble triggers ‘Avengers: Endgame’ flashbacks

As soon as the clock struck midnight, the internet was slowed to a crawl as fans everywhere all tried to do exactly the same thing at the same time. We are of course talking about Spider-Man: No Way Home tickets going on sale, and it’s causing the mix of panic, fear, unease, uncertainty and joyous celebration that comes with the luck of the draw.

In fact, the less fortunate sections of the fanbase are even comparing their current troubles to that of Avengers: Endgame, which also reduced the servers of every major theater chain to something resembling sh*tty dial-up, but it would appear as though nobody thought to investigate the possibility of improving the speed of service between now and then.

I’ve never seen anything like this. I was there for Infinity War & Endgame and I was able to grab multiple tickets for opening weekend. But this is another level. #SpiderManNoWayHome — Matt Ramos (@therealsupes) November 29, 2021

NWHs hype is on the same level as Infinity War and Endgame#SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/SX0D9xMqtt — That REDACTED Guy #NWH (@REDACTEDSpider) November 29, 2021

It’s been 2 YEARS since we’ve seen a ticket surge like this. Why haven’t ticketing sites fixed this problem by now?



We’ve been through Infinity War, Endgame, the Star Wars sequels, & THIS IS STILL HAPPENING.



On the plus side, #SpiderManNoWayHome is definitely breaking records. pic.twitter.com/RZj6huM969 — DR Movie News 📽 (@DRMovieNews1) November 29, 2021

history literally repeats itself. the first one is from endgame ticket presales and this is currently now with NWH. #SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/mlplovAodt — Love, Darius ³⁰ • AP of ZSJL ✠ “30” era (@venjigrimes) November 29, 2021

At least Endgame had a themed virtual queue… pic.twitter.com/xtWUO25sMU — Patrick Dougall (@PatrickADougall) November 29, 2021

I do not need what happened with me and endgame to happen again with nwh.. I can’t believe I got the biggest part of endgame spoiled I was so fucking mad — ‏ً (@7DREAMlE) November 29, 2021

This kind of fervor hasn't been seen at the BO since 2019 when advance booking for “Avengers: Endgame” and “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” went on sale.



'Spider-Man: No Way Home' ticket demand crashed box office sites, and that's a good thing https://t.co/qmEJUynHgY — Ved Nayak (@catcheronthesly) November 29, 2021

What's happening with No Way Home tickets it's the same that happened with Endgame. People are desperately to know what happens on opening night so they don't get spoiled. — Lip07 (@Lip073) November 29, 2021

Getting tickets was so stressful but seeing theaters sell out like they did back during the Endgame era honestly got me so excited.



No Way Home is going to break some big box office records and we get to experience this movie with so many fellow fans. The ENERGY 😭 pic.twitter.com/ugsCzYcNbK — Dallin | Stream Hawkeye! (@infeigewetrust) November 29, 2021

Avengers: Endgame smashed dozens upon dozens of box office records when it hit theaters two years ago, and while we shouldn’t expect No Way Home to come close to the $2.7 billion haul of the Infinity Saga’s final chapter, it’s surely destined to become the first release since Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker to reach ten figures.

With Spider-Monday officially underway, let’s hope that folks can actually enjoy the fruits of their online labor once the myriad of technical issues have been resolved and everyone finally manages to get their mitts on Spider-Man: No Way Home stubs, even if each passing minute pushes opening day ever closer to selling out completely.