‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ ticket trouble triggers ‘Avengers: Endgame’ flashbacks
As soon as the clock struck midnight, the internet was slowed to a crawl as fans everywhere all tried to do exactly the same thing at the same time. We are of course talking about Spider-Man: No Way Home tickets going on sale, and it’s causing the mix of panic, fear, unease, uncertainty and joyous celebration that comes with the luck of the draw.
In fact, the less fortunate sections of the fanbase are even comparing their current troubles to that of Avengers: Endgame, which also reduced the servers of every major theater chain to something resembling sh*tty dial-up, but it would appear as though nobody thought to investigate the possibility of improving the speed of service between now and then.
Avengers: Endgame smashed dozens upon dozens of box office records when it hit theaters two years ago, and while we shouldn’t expect No Way Home to come close to the $2.7 billion haul of the Infinity Saga’s final chapter, it’s surely destined to become the first release since Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker to reach ten figures.
With Spider-Monday officially underway, let’s hope that folks can actually enjoy the fruits of their online labor once the myriad of technical issues have been resolved and everyone finally manages to get their mitts on Spider-Man: No Way Home stubs, even if each passing minute pushes opening day ever closer to selling out completely.