‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ tracking to obliterate pandemic-era box office records

Looking at how the hype train continues to gather speed and momentum with each passing day, Spider-Man: No Way Home should comfortably and rather easily become one of the biggest box office success stories of the pandemic, but how high can it realistically fly?

The industry is still struggling to return to its former glories, but the Marvel Cinematic Universe threequel is on track to positively annihilated almost every existing benchmark to have been set since the beginning of 2020. Venom: Let There Be Carnage‘s $90 million domestic opening weekend and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings‘ $225 million lifetime haul in the United States will be toppled, but Box Office Pro is indicating much bigger things.

Spider-Man: No Way Home Official Poster 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

As per the early projections, No Way Home could end up debuting in the $135-185 million range, as part of a global first frame that could climb as high as $500 million. In terms of Hollywood releases, Fast & Furious 9 and No Time to Die are the only titles to have earned $700 million in total since 2019, with China’s The Battle of Lake Changjin the highest earner in total with $822 million in the coffers.

When you throw in the added benefit of a Chinese release, a market where Homecoming and Far From Home earned $116 million and $199 million, then there’s no reason why Spider-Man: No Way Home won’t become the first billion-dollar box office hit since Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.