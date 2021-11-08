Spider-Man: No Way Home Set To Be First Phase Four MCU Movie Released In China

Disney has done a great job so far when it comes to dodging questions about why the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase Four has so far been blackballed in China, even though the reasons behind two of the three most recent releases have been made pretty clear.

It’s still a mystery as to why Black Widow wasn’t approved by the censorship board, but resurfaced comments made by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu and Eternals director Chloé Zhao that were deemed as disparaging to the country of their birth saw the two comic book blockbusters tossed onto the discard pile.

However, everybody loves Spider-Man, so it looks as though No Way Home could be the first Phase Four movie to score a theatrical run in the world’s largest market for cinema, a cause for joyous celebrations among the bean counters at both Sony and Marvel.

While it hasn’t been officially approved yet, Variety reports that it’s very likely to happen. Homecoming and Far From Home made $116 million and $199 million respectively in China, so it would be a huge boost, were Spider-Man: No Way Home to arrive, which would give it a real shot at becoming the highest-grossing film of the pandemic.