‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ breaks the internet after tickets go on sale
Well, we all knew this was going to happen. So much hype has built around Spider-Man: No Way Home that even something as straightforward as buying a ticket to see the movie on opening day was never going to be easy, especially when Sony announced an entire Spider-Monday full of festivities.
Fans all over the country stayed up late, patiently waiting for the clock to strike midnight so they could guarantee their attendance at one of the earliest showings of the Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster, and many of them have been left disappointed.
Such is the overwhelming demand for Tom Holland’s third solo outing, virtually every website run by a major theater chain crashed as their servers became overloaded with an army of Spider-Man supporters. As you can see from the reactions below, it’s caused a firestorm of angst and frustration on the internet.
Of course, nobody’s particularly surprised by this development, and congratulations if you managed to snap up a stub or two for your troubles. However, should the issue continue throughout the day, then you can guarantee that the irritation levels among the Spider-Man: No Way Home fanbase will only increase, especially if showings begin to rapidly sell out.