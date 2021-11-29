‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ breaks the internet after tickets go on sale

Well, we all knew this was going to happen. So much hype has built around Spider-Man: No Way Home that even something as straightforward as buying a ticket to see the movie on opening day was never going to be easy, especially when Sony announced an entire Spider-Monday full of festivities.

Fans all over the country stayed up late, patiently waiting for the clock to strike midnight so they could guarantee their attendance at one of the earliest showings of the Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster, and many of them have been left disappointed.

Such is the overwhelming demand for Tom Holland’s third solo outing, virtually every website run by a major theater chain crashed as their servers became overloaded with an army of Spider-Man supporters. As you can see from the reactions below, it’s caused a firestorm of angst and frustration on the internet.

been trying to get NWH tickets since they dropped and @Fandango keeps crashing on us 🥲 #SpiderMan — ang 🪐 (@aanngelinna) November 29, 2021

I got to select my #SpiderMan seats on AMC, then it said it was going to charge me for both tickets, while also asking if they were A-List reservations or not. Backed out, chose other seats, then didn’t even give me the A-List option. Waited in line again, and now it crashed lmao — Andrew Goodman – Goody Good Gaming on Twitch! (@AndrewRGoodman) November 29, 2021

We did it, fam. We crashed basically every site that could be selling tickets to #SpiderMan. Proud of us. — Alex | FLW (@alexr790) November 29, 2021

Trying to get these #SpiderMan tickets on these crashing apps and sites pic.twitter.com/1XojqTOG0k — ziggy (@rndmburner) November 29, 2021

I’m just tryna get my tickets… #SpiderMan — The Chosen One (@dancorbittiii) November 29, 2021

aaaahh all the sites have crashed for #NoWayHome Tickets #SpiderMan — hera | حرا🌻(@ home indefinitely) (@hera621) November 29, 2021

WHY CAN'T I BUY MY SPIDER-MAN NO WAY HOME TICKETS @RegalMovies #SpiderMan — Pearl (@wonryong) November 29, 2021

Of course, nobody’s particularly surprised by this development, and congratulations if you managed to snap up a stub or two for your troubles. However, should the issue continue throughout the day, then you can guarantee that the irritation levels among the Spider-Man: No Way Home fanbase will only increase, especially if showings begin to rapidly sell out.