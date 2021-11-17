‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Fans Still Suspicious of Doctor Strange After New Trailer

When the first trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home dropped earlier this year, the behavior of a certain Sorcerer Supreme instantly aroused suspicion. Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange acted very out of character by performing risky spells at the behest of a teenager, leading to much speculation about his true motivations.

As is contractually obligated to be the case with any Phase Four project, Mephisto was touted in some circles as having potentially usurped the Master of the Mystic Arts and stolen his place, influencing Tom Holland’s Peter Parker to deliberately open the doors to the multiverse.

That probably isn’t the case, but last night’s second promo generated even more questions among the fanbase, especially when it appeared to hint that Doctor Strange is actively urging Spidey to murder all of the multiversal interlopers wreaking havoc on the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s New York City.

doctor strange is acting so suspicious like something is def going on with him… pic.twitter.com/WGfUMyJju9 — ☆ (@dolIjk) November 17, 2021

doctor strange seems extra suspicious. i’m getting mysterio vibes idk — 🧣li ⧗ is all too unwell (@wandaswidow) November 17, 2021

There's definitely something suspicious about the Doctor Strange that we have seen in the trailers — Ben 🤙 (@HyruleHomeslice) November 17, 2021

doctor strange is really acting suspicious in the 2 trailers 👀 can't wait to find out why — kate bishop (@maebylturija) November 17, 2021

Doctor Strange when a teenager he met in space one time asks him to break the multiverse #SpiderMan #NoWayHome pic.twitter.com/eoxDPBTUKp — Eric Italiano (@ericitaIiano) November 16, 2021

MJ so real for blaming doctor strange cos whys a 62 year old magician letting a kid break the space time continuum — mani is seeing rina!!!! (@hotgrltae) November 17, 2021

Peter: I can save them all.



Doctor Strange: pic.twitter.com/CGiJrXoymR — ✨Steph✨ (leave a message at the beep) (@Steph_I_Will) November 17, 2021

Imagine if everything we are seeing is just an illusion created by evil doctor Strange or a villain who doesn't shower #SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/AqHgHHdfuf — ansh (@michaelnotscoot) November 17, 2021

This particular plot point is going to be kept under wraps until Spider-Man: No Way Home comes to theaters next month, but it could always turn out to be a simple case of the pragmatic Stephen Strange urging his web-slinging cohort to do what he thinks is both necessary and right to save the world and restore order. Or is it?