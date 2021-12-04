Spider-Man: No Way Home is finally about to enter theaters, and it’s fair to say Marvel fans cannot wait to see this one. With the doors to the multiverse being blown wide open, five of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s most fearsome foes are returning to do battle with Tom Holland’s Peter Parker. You could say it’s the strangest Spidey flick we’ve ever had. Especially as Doctor Strange himself will be playing a key role.

Inspired by all this, this epic fanmade poster offers the No Way Home/Stranger Things crossover you didn’t know you needed. Created by Reddit user u/infinix_creations_ and shared on the r/MarvelStudios subreddit, the poster blends the styles of Marvel’s promo artwork with that of the hit Netflix show. At the same time, it also imagines NWH offering a real deep dive into the Spider-Verse. Check it out below:

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' gets the 'Stranger Things' treatment in epic fan poster 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Mirroring the Hawkins kids and their parents, this NWH poster showcases the webhead and his friends MJ (Zendaya) and Ned (Jacob Batalon) as well as his adult allies Aunt May (Marisa Tomei), Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau) and Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch). What’s more, the artist has managed to include just about every key figure from the Raimi and Webb movies, too, including Mary Jane (Kirsten Dunst), Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone) and both Harry Osborns and Flash Thompsons. Even Tom Hardy’s Venom from the Sonyverse is in there.

While there’s definitely not room in the one movie for all of these folks to show up, fans are convinced that Maguire and Garfield themselves are dropping by, and at this stage even Sony is beginning to tease their involvement in the marketing. Not long left now until we can find out the truth when Spider-Man: No Way Home hits US theaters in less than two week time on De. 17. And Stranger Things fans, you can look forward to season 4 arriving in 2022.