Tobey Maguire’s webslinger has been spotted on a piece of official Spider-Man: No Way Home promotional material for the first time. As we get nearer and nearer to the much-anticipated threequel’s release, Marvel fans are becoming more and more desperate for some cast-iron confirmation that Maguire and Andrew Garfield are returning alongside Tom Holland for the multiversal movie. While we’re not quite at that stage yet, this new find definitely adds fuel to the fire.

Bark Box, a monthly subscription for dog-related products, just launched a No Way Home box that includes such items as Spidey Bites dog treats and a Doctor Strange plushie. It also features a pamphlet showcasing Holland’s webhead in his newest suit — which is called the Integrated Suit — intercut with a Daily Bugle cover.

As Bark Box customer @Dominic_kravitz pointed out on Twitter, if you closely inspect the Bugle cover you can catch a glimpse of what is unmistakably Maguire’s wall-crawler in the background:

As confirmed by TheDirect.com thanks to a further bit of detective work, this snippet of Maguire comes from one of the Daily Bugle covers featured in the original 2002 Spider-Man movie. So this isn’t our first glimpse at the actor’s return in No Way Home. However, his presence on this promotional pamphlet obviously only adds to the widespread belief that the film will be bringing the three cinematic Spideys together, no matter how many times Andrew Garfield tries to deny it.

Maguire himself has remained out of the limelight for the past few years — though he’s just signed up for his first major project since 2013 — so we’ve yet to see him comment on the rumors in public. But soon we’ll be able to find out the truth for ourselves when Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters in just a few weeks on December 17.