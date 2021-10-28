Tobey Maguire Joins Star-Studded New Anthology Series

Having made precisely four live-action film and television appearances in the last ten years, and none in the last seven, Tobey Maguire looks to be mounting a comeback in front of the camera at long last, having spent the better part of a decade focusing solely on his career as a producer.

Of course, we’re all expecting him to swing by the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man: No Way Home to appear as a multiversal Peter Parker, but he’s also got Damien Chazelle’s Babylon on the docket, with Maguire also executive producing what’s expected to be a major awards season contender when it hits theaters in December 2022.

As per Deadline, the resurgent actor has added another project to his plate, having boarded AppleTV+ anthology Extrapolations, which hails from regular Steven Soderbergh collaborator Scott Z. Burns. The series centers around how climate change affects love, faith, work and family on a personal and human scale, told over an eight-episode season of interconnected stories.

Maguire is just the latest big name to join Extrapolations, following in the footsteps of Academy Award winners Meryl Streep, Forest Whitaker and Marion Cotillard, with Eiza Gonzalez, Sienna Miller, Kit Harington, Matthew Rhys, Daveed Diggs, Gemma Chan and David Schwimmer already signed on. Sam Raimi’s Spidey will play a kelp farmer in the show, which is certainly a change of pace from the superhero genre.