‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ guest stars spent longer on set than you’d think

For the most part, shooting a cameo appearance in a comic book blockbuster doesn’t tend to take up more than a few hours of a particular actor’s time, maybe even a day at the most.

However, Andrew Garfield has revealed in an interview with Variety that he and Tobey Maguire spent two weeks on the set of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, a lot longer than many people may have expected given their contributions are restricted entirely to the third act, with stunt doubles and CGI shouldering a lot of the screentime during the climactic action sequence.

“We were shooting for two weeks, Toby and I, but I think we managed to achieve something that is not just showing up and going, “Hi! Bye!” My Spider-Man got to save his younger brother’s romantic relationship, potentially.”

It’s probably more of a surprise that Maguire committed to a two-week stint on No Way Home, especially when it marked his first live-action appearance of any kind in over seven years, without even mentioning the fact he’s two decades older now than he was when a serious back injury almost forced him to drop out of Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 2.

Now that the dust has largely settled on Spider-Man: No Way Home, we can look back at the myriad of leaks, supposed set photos and rumors to have emanated from the set, and call them 100% accurate. Even though fans were fully expecting Garfield and Maguire to show up in the movie, that didn’t make it any less exciting when they did.