One of the greatest things about Peter Parker as a comic book character is his intellectual capacity, an element that has been translated through all the live-action Spiderverse, starting with Tobey Maguire. Now, newly released stills from the third act of Spider-Man: No Way Home highlight how deadly the webheads can be when they stack up their brains.

The Spidey threequel is finally concluding its theatrical run, and inching towards a highly-anticipated home release. With less than two weeks to go until No Way Home can be enjoyed from the comfort of your couch, Marvel has decided to release a batch of high-res stills via the film’s official Twitter page, showcasing all three Spider-Men working on the cures in a lab, with a caption that dubs them “ultimate science bros.” Check them out for yourself below.

No Way Home is currently regarded as one of the greatest comic book movies of all time, thanks in large part to the ensemble of characters, both heroes and villains, who brought this ambitious outing to life.

It’s a safe bet that fans can’t wait to sit through the film again, provided that they haven’t already caught it in theaters multiple times. To that end, the home release — which will include many extra minutes of screentime — will provide a great opportunity to relieve the most powerful moviegoing experience of the past few years, surpassing that of Endgame‘s and the hype surrounding it.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is slated for a digital release on March 12. You can buy the 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray disc on April 12.