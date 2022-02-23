Watch: New ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ trailer teases home release

This Wednesday finally brought official confirmation of when Marvel fans can get Spider-Man: No Way Home on disc and digital, with the superhero blockbuster’s home release rolling out next month. Hot on the heels of that announcement comes this new trailer for the movie, which teases the many treats to come from the release, including behind-the-scenes featurettes, outtakes, and more.

The trailer, which you can catch via the tweet below, promises that the home release will be “packed with bonus features,” including “over 80 minutes of behind the scenes fun.” And 20 minutes out of that lump sum will apparently be dedicated to more of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s Spideys, aka Peter 2 and Peter 3. On top of that, fans can “discover hidden easter eggs” and “hilarious outtakes and bloopers from set.”

Get more Spidey, more villains, and more fun with over 80 minutes of new and behind the scenes content! #SpiderManNoWayHome is on Digital March 22 and on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray on April 12!



Pre-order now: https://t.co/Rythp0WfkU pic.twitter.com/0g8sjv3Rk7 — Spider-Man: No Way Home (@SpiderManMovie) February 23, 2022

There are some great new BTS moments included in this trailer, like Jamie Foxx (Electro), Alfred Molina (Doc Ock), and Willem Dafoe (Green Goblin) goofing around in full costume and Tom Holland, Maguire, and Garfield posing for photos in their Spidey outfits. Likewise, we get some intriguing snippets from interviews with the cast and crew, including Kevin Feige admitting he was nervous over whether the two legacy webheads would agree to return or not.

Seeing as the production of this film was kept under lock and key for so long — Marvel was arguably more secretive about this one than Avengers: Endgame — it should be fascinating to finally be allowed behind the curtain and discover how 2021’s biggest movie was put together. That’s a big reason for grabbing No Way Home when it comes out, although the other is just to witness the thrills and spills of the story all over again, from Daredevil’s cameo to the final shot revealing Peter’s new suit (both showcased in this trailer).

Catch Spider-Man: No Way Home on digital from March 22 and on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-Ray from April 12.