Spider-Man: No Way Home IMAX Trailer Provides Better Look At Doc Ock’s Belt And More

Fans have been eagerly awaiting their next glimpses of Spider-Man: No Way Home and while they haven’t come in the form of an entirely new trailer, the film’s IMAX trailer has revealed some small details that weren’t visible in the original footage.

IMAX content has a much larger aspect ratio to suit the larger screen real estate and due to this, we are able to see more of each scene from within the trailer. While this hasn’t revealed anything huge, some smaller details have become visible.

When fans first caught a glimpse of this larger trailer in theatres it became obvious that theories of Matt Murdoch, aka Daredevil being present in the trailer weren’t correct, but since then we’ve seen a couple of new details.

When we first see Doc Ock on the bridge towards the end of the trailer initially we couldn’t see his belt but thanks to the IMAX trailer some of it is now visible. This might not be anything major, but it’s good to see the character’s traditional design has been bought back.

Sadly, there were no further references to villains that could be peaked at thanks to the power of IMAX, but it did include a further look at Doctor Strange’s Sanctum.

For a true look at new Spider-Man: No Way Home footage we’ll have to wait for a new trailer which will likely be inbound soon with the film set to launch on December 17th, 2021.