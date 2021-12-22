‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ passes $750 million in less than a week

Even if we weren’t still gripped in the throes of a global health crisis that’s had the theatrical industry on its knees since the beginning of last year, the success of Spider-Man: No Way Home would be astonishing under any circumstances.

That makes the web-slinging threequel’s commercial performance all the more jaw-dropping, which kicked off in phenomenal style with a $260 million domestic opening, the second-highest ever behind only Avengers: Endgame. On a global scale, a $600 million bow was good enough for third place on the all-time charts.

To hammer things home even further, No Way Home has passed the $750 million barrier in less than a week, which means that it’ll become the top-earning Hollywood blockbuster released since 2019 by Friday at the latest, with No Time to Die‘s $774 million the number to beat.

On a global scale, Chinese war epic The Battle of Lake Changjin is at the head of the pack with $902 million, which seems destined to fall sooner rather than later. In all honesty, we wouldn’t be surprised if Spider-Man: No Way Home raced past a billion dollars within the next seven days, and that’s without the added financial boost that comes with a Chinese release, where Far From Home earned almost $200 million.