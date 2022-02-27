‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ passes original ‘Titanic’ release at the box office

Even though eleven weeks have passed since Spider-Man: No Way Home hit theaters and set the box office ablaze, the 27th installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to hit a number of impressive milestones.

The latest domino to fall in Peter Parker’s quest for world domination is the $1.85 billion barrier, as the sixth highest-grossing movie in the history of cinema continues to do solid business for a film that’s been in release for well over two months.

Not only that, but Tom Holland’s multiversal epic has also surpassed the $1.84 billion earned by James Cameron’s Titanic during the disaster drama’s initial theatrical run that began in December 1997, where it went on to become the first billion-dollar hit ever.

Of course, Titanic is still miles ahead of No Way Home overall, with various standard and 3D re-releases pushing it to a total haul of $2.2 billion, but that doesn’t make it any less remarkable that a comic book adaptation rolled out when the world was in the midst of a generational health crisis has blown past it on a first-run basis.

Maybe Sony and Marvel can take a leaf out of Cameron’s own playbook and send No Way Home back to the big screen at a later date to try and aim for $2 billion, a figure it definitely would have reached had it been approved by China.