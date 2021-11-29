Fans of Spider-Man and the MCU have been anxiously awaiting news that tickets for Spider-Man: No Way Home have gone on sale, and in most markets — they’re available for purchase now. They’ve also been waiting with bated breath to find out if this installment of the Spider-Man film franchise would be the last entry for Peter Parker, played by Tom Holland.

Amy Pascal revealed great news for Spidey fans in a chat with Fandango in the lead up to Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s theatrical debut.

“This is not the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel – [this is not] the last Spider-Man movie. We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel. We’re thinking of this as three films, and now we’re going to go onto the next three. This is not the last of our MCU movies.”

There was a lot of talk around Holland returning to the role of Spider-Man and wondering if he’d suit up again after No Way Home or if this film would be a pausing point for his character for the foreseeable future. Each actor who plays Spider-Man brings something brilliant to the character, and Holland is a fan-favorite. It’s nice to know that the journey doesn’t end here.

In an exciting tidbit for fans, Pascal also spoke about the Spider-Verse films and said that there should be something to show for the second film very soon.

Fandango: How are things going on that second Spider-Verse movie? Amy Pascal: It’s going to be fantastic. We have something to show on that very soon.

Pascal spoke of respect to all versions of Spidey and the realms in which Spider-Man exists, noting that they know there are so many stories they can tell — and that fans want telling. There’s a formula to making it happen, but as Pascal shares, they’ve got time; this isn’t an ending point.

Fandango also shared a clip featuring Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon, announcing that tickets for the film have officially gone on sale.

While some smaller theaters are rolling out tickets as soon as possible, we know many fans have been purchasing their seats since the wee hours of the morning. We’re sure many Marvel fans are getting through today powered by caffeine and Spider-Man excitement alone. Trust us; we’re right there with you.

Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters on Dec. 17.