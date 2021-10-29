Spider-Man: No Way Home Producer Teases Venom Cameo

Long before the post-credits scene of Venom: Let There Be Carnage set the internet ablaze by shifting Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock into the same reality as Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, we’d been inundated with rumors that the symbiotic superhero was set to make his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in No Way Home.

It looks likelier than ever following the stinger of Andy Serkis’ recent box office smash hit, but based on what we know about the web-slinging threequel already, there’s plenty going on in the story without cramming even more fan service into a movie positively dripping in it.

That being said, the multiverse has opened any and all doors to almost every crossover imaginable, so it definitely can’t be ruled out. In an interview with Empire, Sony producer and architect of the studio’s nascent shared mythology Amy Pascal gave a decidedly cryptic answer when asked if we can expect Venom to show up.

“You know I’ll never tell you that. But it was a lot of fun to do, and we love Tom Hardy…”

We’re exactly seven weeks away from Spider-Man: No Way Home coming to theaters, and even though more and more information seeps online on a daily basis, specifics are very hard to come by. That’ll change soon enough, but Sony and Marvel would do their best to try and keep a surprise Venom appearance under wraps until the movie is out in the wild for all to see.