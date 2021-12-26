‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ reaches $1 billion after 12 days in theaters

Another weekend, another phenomenal performance from Spider-Man: No Way Home at the box office, with the multiversal comic book blockbuster handily outstripping the competition to set another slew of impressive pandemic-era benchmarks.

To add even more feathers to No Way Home‘s cap, the Marvel Cinematic Universe epic scored the third-highest Christmas Day gross ever in the United States with $31.7 million, and tied with Star Wars: The Force Awakens to become the joint third-fastest title to reach a billion dollars globally, falling just short of the eleven that it took Avengers: Infinity War, even if it wasn’t anywhere close to Endgame‘s five.

Not only is Spider-Man: No Way Home the first movie since 2019 to crack ten-figures, but it’s also one of just two films released in the last five years (alongside Joker) that managed to make it to the billion-dollar threshold without being approved for release in China.

Everyone had been hedging their bets on Spider-Man: No Way Home putting in exactly this kind of performance, but questions were being asked as Omicron began surging all over the world. Pandemic be damned, though, because this is the shot in the arm the industry has been crying out for since business first took a hit back in March 2020..