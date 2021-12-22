‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ reaches 9th place on IMDb’s Top 250

Given that it’s literally a database containing information about virtually every movie and television series to have existed in the past, present and future of the industry, managing to secure a place on the famous IMDb Top 250 is a feat that a minuscule percentage of films have ever managed to accomplish.

While there’s never been any sort of official confirmation as to how the site collates its data and determines the rankings, user ratings are a huge part of it. It’s long since become the stuff of legend that The Shawshank Redemption will likely never be dislodged from the summit, but Spider-Man: No Way Home has managed to sail right into the Top 10.

Even though it’s only been playing in theaters for a week, the Marvel Cinematic Universe threequel has already snagged ninth position, which puts it ahead of such undisputed classics as The Matrix, 2001: A Space Odyssey, Lawrence of Arabia, Apocalypse Now and many more.

Pulp Fiction, The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, Schindler’s List, 12 Angry Men, The Dark Knight, The Godfather: Part II, The Godfather and Shawshank are ahead of Spider-Man: No Way Home in ascending order, which is fairly illustrious company to be in.

Of course, we can probably expect it to begin sliding down the rankings imminently, but for now it’s another feather in the cap of the multiversal epic.