‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ scores 2nd highest-grossing opening day ever

Even though the world is still gripped in the throes of the pandemic, with the Omicron variant already wreaking havoc on the theatrical industry in various corners of the world, nothing can stop Spider-Man: No Way Home.

After scoring the third highest-grossing preview night of all-time, estimates were revised from the initial $150 million projections to something closer to $250 million. As things stand, the Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster is on course to land either the third or fourth biggest opening weekend of all-time.

No Way Home nabbed $121.5 million on Friday alone, which puts it behind only Avengers: Endgame on the first Friday rankings. As a result, Tom Holland’s multiversal epic is on course for an debut frame of around $240 million, which is nothing short of astounding given the circumstances.

While it isn’t expected to trouble the $257 million of Avengers: Infinity War, exceeding the $220 million of Star Wars: The Last Jedi is looking more and more like a foregone conclusion at this stage, with The Force Awakens‘ $247 million the number to beat if Spider-Man: No Way Home wants to claim third place on the chart. We all knew we were dealing with a monster, but even still, these numbers are mind-blowing.