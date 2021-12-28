‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ set to be Sony’s most profitable movie ever

It goes without saying that the success of Spider-Man: No Way Home has been a huge shot in the arm for the flagging theatrical industry, but even then, we weren’t quite prepared for how many records the Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster would shatter through its first two weeks in theaters.

Having sailed past a billion dollars faster than any other movie in history not named Avengers: Infinity War or Endgame, No Way Home has already become Sony’s highest-grossing domestic release ever, and it’ll join the illustrious club of titles to have crossed $500 million in the United States by the end of the day.

If that still wasn’t enough, the multiversal extravaganza will additionally wind up as the company’s single most profitable feature film, as per Deadline. While that might sound like an obvious outcome given that it’s poised to become the studio’s heftiest commercial success, it doesn’t always work out that way.

After all, Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s total earnings will need to be split between Sony, Marvel Studios and the various distributors, without even mentioning marketing and promotional costs. By the time the dust settles, though, the movie is set to post profits of at least $600 million, an eye-watering chunk of change by any metrics.