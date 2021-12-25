‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ becomes Sony’s biggest-ever domestic release

Today is a day of the week, so that means that Spider-Man: No Way Home has at least one record to break. True to form, the web-slinging blockbuster has surpassed the $404 million haul of Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle to become Sony’s highest-grossing domestic release ever.

Bear in mind, it took Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black and Karen Gillan’s video game-inspired adventure 23 weekends to reach that figure, which No Way Home has managed to surpass in eight days. Quite frankly, the speed at which the Marvel and Sony co-production is toppling benchmarks has become ridiculous.

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' releases official promo art of the heroes 1 of 4

Click to skip





MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

All told, the multiversal comic book adaptation is heading for a second weekend in the $100 million range, which would take it up to nearly $490 million by the end of play on Sunday. No Way Home is expected to hit the billion-dollar threshold tomorrow, too, which would make it the first ten-figure earner since Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

These figures are made all the more impressive when you remember that Spider-Man: No Way Home hasn’t even been approved for release in China yet, the world’s single biggest and most lucrative market for cinema, and it’s barely even gotten started after playing for less than ten days.