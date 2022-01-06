‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ set to destroy ‘The 355’ at this weekend’s box office

Now that Morbius has been pulled from January 28 and shunted back to April 1, the main question surrounding the continued box office success of Spider-Man: No Way Home is how long it can remain on top.

The only upcoming release throughout the rest of January that looks capable of dislodging the 27th installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe from its perch is Scream, but the fifth installment in the classic R-rated slasher franchise isn’t landing until next weekend.

Simon Kinberg’s star-studded actioner The 355 is opening on over 3000 screens from tomorrow, but even the combined forces of Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong’o, Penelope Cruz, Diane Kruger, and Sebastian Stan won’t be enough to put a dent in the upper echelons of the charts.

Based on the most recent tracking, No Way Home is set to win the frame with a haul in the $25 million range, which would take it past the lifetime totals of Jurassic World and Titanic to reach $660 million, good enough to become the sixth highest-grossing domestic release ever.

As for The 355? It’s not looking good. Kingberg’s latest directorial effort is heading for somewhere in the $5-7 million range, which would be dismal even by the standards of the pandemic. On the plus side, it’s heading to Peacock 45 days after, so that’s probably going to be the film’s best shot at reaching a wide audience.