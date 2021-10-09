Watch: The 355 Trailer Reveals Star-Studded Action Movie

The last time Jessica Chastain produced and took top billing in action movie, the end result was Ava, a promising spy thriller that boasted a stacked ensemble cast and a solid premise. Unfortunately, the finished product was fairly terrible and widely panned by critics and audiences alike.

The last time Simon Kinberg directed a feature film, we got the biggest box office bomb of 2019 and arguably the worst installment in the entire thirteen-film X-Men franchise thanks to Dark Phoenix. Based on their recent track records, the prospect of seeing the duo teaming up is enough to generate as much worry as excitement, but the trailer for The 355 does at least look to promise a fun time at the movies.

Chastain pitched the idea for a female-driven espionage actioner to Kinberg on Dark Phoenix, which is how the project ultimately came together, and there’s plenty of onscreen talent to have us quietly confident that The 355 may be able to over-deliver on expectations.

The core team of ass-kickers is comprised of two-time Academy Award nominee Chastain, Oscar winners Lupita Nyong’O and Penelope Cruz, Chinese megastar Fan Bingbing and Diane Kruger, all of whom have experience in the genre. Throw in support from Sebastian Stan and Edgar Ramirez, and this might just be one to keep an eye on when it comes to theaters in January.