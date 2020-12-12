A Terrible Colin Farrell Movie Is Blowing Up Netflix Right Now

Colin Farrell has done a lot of solid work across his career, and will soon be seen tackling iconic DC villain The Penguin in Matt Reeves’ The Batman, which a lot of people are excited to see. But one of the actor’s most recent efforts hasn’t been so well received. At least, critically. Audiences, on the other hand, are currently eating it up over on Netflix.

We’re talking about Ava, which boasts an impressive cast that also includes Jessica Chastain and John Malkovich, but sits at a score of just 16% on Rotten Tomatoes. As far as action thrillers go, it’s pretty uninspired and generic, with a plot that becomes more convoluted and nonsensical the longer the movie stretches on for, and though Chastain is fine in the lead role, she can’t save what’s ultimately a bland and cliched movie.

But Netflix subscribers clearly feel differently, as Ava is not only the #1 most-watched film on the platform today, but the most-watched piece of content overall. Which is impressive for a pic that’s been savaged by critics.

Plot-wise, the movie follows Chastain’s assassin, who’s “forced to fight for her own survival after a job goes dangerously wrong.” Again, it’s generic stuff and there aren’t too many surprises thrown up throughout the story. But it’s clearly resonating with a lot of people.

That being said, it’s not like folks have too many new films to watch these days and as a recent release with some big name stars in it, it makes sense why many would choose to flip it on and given it a chance if they see it on Netflix. Especially now that it’s showing up on the charts.

But tell us, have you checked out Ava yet? If so, let us know what you thought of it down below.