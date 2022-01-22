‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ set to reclaim box office crown this weekend

It looks like we may have spoken too soon in touting Scream for a second consecutive weekend at the top of the box office, with the fifth installment in the slasher series experiencing a sophomore drop much steeper than expected.

As a result, Spider-Man: No Way Home is poised to ascend to the throne once again in its sixth frame, with the 27th installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe set to bring in an additional $13 million as per the latest projections, which would take its domestic tally past $720 million.

Ghostface’s latest murder spree in Woodsboro is at least guaranteed to take second place with a tally somewhere in the $11-12 million range, but it’s still a surprise that Scream only managed to last a single weekend as the most popular movie in the country, based on the enthusiastic reception from fans and critics alike.

January is a bit of a dead zone as it is, never mind with Omicron lurking in the background and causing chaos with the release calendar yet again, so in theory we’ll have to wait for February 4 to see the next competitive frame, when Roland Emmerich’s blockbuster sci-fi Moonfall goes head-to-head with Johnny Knoxville and the gang’s return in Jackass Forever.