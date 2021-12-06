‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ soundtrack leak potentially confirms multiple Spideys

With there being so much demand for more info on the hugely anticipated movie, Spider-Man: No Way Home has seen more leaks than most of the last few MCU films put together. Now that we’re only a couple of weeks from the film hitting theaters at last, another major leak has occurred that may just confirm what we have suspected all along. The full soundtrack for the threequel is circulating online and it seems to reveal that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s Spideys are returning.

Michael Giacchino’s score for Jon Watts’ film is doing the rounds on social media thanks to a shared Google Drive featuring downloadable copies of all 23 tracks gaining traction. Though it appears to have been disabled at this point, folks have been reposting the tracks on Twitter. In particular, track 19 is gaining a lot of interest due to its strong nostalgic vibes. On this track, Giacchino appears to be sampling the work of both The Amazing Spider-Man composer James Horner and the Spider-Man trilogy’s Danny Elfman.

There can surely only be one explanation for this, right? Track 19 must feature in the movie when both Maguire and Garfield are on screen. That much stands to reason, but what we still don’t know is the nature of their appearance. This track could play over shots of photos of them or some archival clips, for example. But, then again, we might be able to take this as our first official confirmation that the two actors make a proper comeback in No Way Home.

It’s weird to think that, after months of endless speculation and anticipation, Spider-Man: No Way Home is just around the corner now. All its secrets will finally be out once it swings into cinemas on Dec. 17 in the US after its debut on Dec. 15 in the UK.