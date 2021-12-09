‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ star reveals sets were built and never used

Every major production is constantly evolving, right from the second the first word on the screenplay is typed to the final day in the editing room, something that’s become increasingly true as Hollywood reacts and adapts to the continued effects of the pandemic.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will have been through constant rewrites and revisions, with Tom Holland admitting that he got director Jon Watts and the writers to change the ending because it wasn’t working for him, and it turns out that entire sets were built and discarded without ever being used.

Speaking to Collider, Marisa Tomei revealed that No Way Home was constantly being altered as cameras were rolling, meaning that plenty of hard work being put in behind the scenes won’t even make it onto the big screen.

“Yeah, I’m not really privy to a lot of that, but I know that there were some sets that were built and then were discarded and other things were built in their stead. So I think that things do change and evolve because the world we’re all living in is changing. Can you imagine what the plotline was two years before the pandemic or what people were thinking as this might unfold? But you have to react. The writers and creators and people at Marvel have to think about what’s going on in the world. What do you people want to talk about or hear about or react to? We’ve all – the whole planet earth – has been through so many changes and so what’s amazing is that the Spider-Man series has kept up with that.”

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness knows a thing or two about pandemic-induced setbacks, and it sounds as though spiritual predecessor Spider-Man: No Way Home was hardly immune from dealing with the worst global health crisis in decades, either.

Fortunately, we’ll get to see how it pays off next week when the multiversal epic hits theaters at long last, with Spider-Man: No Way Home poised to somehow live up to the massive expectations that fans have for it in their heads.