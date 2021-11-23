With the debut of Spider-Man: No Way Home next month will come the answer to several fan questions. There have been rumors that will finally be laid to rest, and the story of Tom Holland’s Peter Parker is going to get more heartbreaking and uncomfortable than we’ve ever seen before.

If you thought Avengers: Endgame was heartbreaking for Spider-Man, it seems that we’ve not seen anything yet. Holland has mentioned that the film gets darker this time around, and fans are gearing up for the pain. They’re also gearing up to possibly see other versions of our favorite web-slinging hero and villains not yet introduced into the MCU in No Way Home.

When the last trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home premiered earlier this month, fans got a sneak peek at some of the villains in the movie, and we were all wowed. So just how much did those on set know about the cast before filming began?

Speaking to Comicbook.com, Holland had this to say about keeping the roles of the villains a secret — even from those in the film.

“It’s actually a funny story when I met Willem for the first time. Obviously, at that time, all of the villains in the film, it was a huge secret that they were in the film. So they would walk around set with these cloaks on. Naturally, these guys were very excited to be coming back and bringing these roles back to life. I just sort of bumped into this guy in a cloak. I was like, ‘Watch out, mate.’ He took his cloak off, and I almost got really scared — Oh shit, the Goblin’s here.”

Holland’s reaction is hilarious and exactly what you’d expect during that situation. Going from “Watch out, mate” to “Oh Sh–, it’s the Goblin.” We think we’d all have that same reaction too.

What Spider-Man villain are you most excited to see when Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters on Dec. 17? Let’s talk about it.