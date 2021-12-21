‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ star wants to fight Tom Hardy’s Venom

Minor spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home ahead, even though you’ll have seen this character all over the trailers.

During the buildup to Spider-Man: No Way Home, the myriad of trailers and promo spots made it abundantly clear that we were getting five multiversal villains, but questions lingered over two in particular.

Alfred Molina, Willem Dafoe and Jamie Foxx were heavily featured, but Rhys Ifans’ Lizard and Thomas Haden Church’s Sandman were only seen in their CGI form, leading fans to speculate if their returning villains would be little more than window dressing without having the actors show up in person.

As it turns out, Ifans and Church are very much part of Spider-Man: No Way Home, although largely restricted to the recording booth. In an interview with Inverse, the former addressed the return of Dr. Curt Connors and his monstrous alter ego, touting that he’d love to throw down with Tom Hardy’s Venom.

“Yeah, Venom and the Lizard. I mean, that would be messy, yeah.”

Rumors abound that the post-credits scenes could lead to a most unexpected development for Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, and if that turns out to be the case, then it can’t be ruled out that Ifans may end up getting his wish one day in the future.