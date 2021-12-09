‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ stars tease a day on set they can’t talk about

The veil of secrecy surrounding Spider-Man: No Way Home was first lifted towards the end of last year when Jamie Foxx was announced to be returning as Electro, which gave us our first clear indication that Tom Holland’s third solo outing was going to be a multiversal story.

Alfred Molina followed that up several months later when he came right out and admitted that not only was he returning as Spider-Man 2‘s Doctor Octopus, but his arc would pick up right from where we last saw him, which was sinking to his apparent demise after a final battle against Tobey Maguire’s Peter Parker.

Another new 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' poster arrives as tickets go on sale 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Two villains from a pair of previous franchises saw the Maguire and Andrew Garfield speculation take off, and it hasn’t been far from the forefront of the conversation ever since. Now that the press circuit for No Way Home is in full swing, the cast have to be more careful than ever when it comes to avoiding potentially major spoilers.

Speaking to Den of Geek, the trio of Holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon were hyping up the opportunity of getting to work with returning stars Foxx, Molina and Willem Dafoe, before the leading man went one step further and teased a particular day on set “that we can’t talk about”. Looking at the trajectory of the speculation, you’d imagine he’s talking about the widely-expected appearances of his predecessors in No Way Home, or maybe it’s something else entirely.