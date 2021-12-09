‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ stars want in on ‘Spider-Verse’ sequels

Now is a good time to be a Spider-Man fan. This December sees the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, a movie that will unite various villains (and possibly heroes) from the webhead’s past, and earlier this month we got the first trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One), the sequel to the smash-hit 2018 multiversal animation. But could Spidey’s live-action and animated streams crossover? Tom Holland, Jacob Batalon, and Zendaya sure hope so.

While speaking to Syfy to promote the incoming threequel, the MCU trio made clear that they would love to return to voice their characters in a Spider-Verse film. MJ actress Zendaya revealed that she “loves those movies,” while Ned Leeds star Batalon asked Sony to “let us know” about whether it could happen. Most interestingly, Holland dropped the bombshell that he’s already been approached about it. As he put it:

“Love them and I’m just waiting for the phone call. Guys, call us. Put us in your movie, we want to be in it. Amy actually asked me on the set of this movie and no one has come back to me.”

Eight new 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' promo images show battles with villains 1 of 9

Click to skip















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Hmm, is this another instance of Holland spoiling something he shouldn’t have too soon? In this case, he’s forgiven as he’s clearly a little put-out that Sony producer Amy Pascal whetted his appetite for a Spider-Verse cameo and then never got back to him about it. So he’s probably allowed to talk about it as it’s only an idea that was mentioned in passing at this stage. Besides, Sony’s already let him down once before, when they cut the original cameo he had in the first Spider-Verse film.

The Spider-Verse franchise is going to have to top its multiversal crossovers with each new movie, so it feels like the odds are good that it could link up with the live-action projects at some point. Especially now that Spider-Man: No Way Home is establishing the Spider-Verse concept outside of animation.

You can catch No Way Home in theaters on Dec. 17 in the U.S. and Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) next October.