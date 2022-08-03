‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ swings its way back onto the Netflix charts

A familiar face (or mask) has come swinging onto the Netflix charts this week, with Spider-Man: No Way Home giving itself a place within the Top 10 most-watched films on the streaming site.

Spider-Man: No Way Home has not only dominated theater box offices upon its initial release but is now ranked sixth on Netflix’s top most watched films from the 25th to the 31st of July, 2022. The film amassed a staggering viewership of over 8.3 million, according to Netflix’s data, putting itself in between Sing 2 and The Man from Toronto.

The film previously appeared on the Netflix charts back in early-mid-July 2022, where it sat at 7th place and received around 8 million views. But the film was kicked out the following week.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is the third film in the Marvel x Sony Spider-Man series. The film stars Tom Holland as Spider-Man and Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange. It also brought the return of both Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire as they reprised their roles as Spider-Man. This made their iterations of the friendly-neighborhood superhero canon in the MCU multiverse. The film was a massive success, earning over $1.9 billion at the box office and becoming one of the highest-grossing movies ever made.

Spider-Man will return to the MCU in the animated series Spider-Man: Freshman Year, which will feature the return of Charlie Cox as Daredevil after he and Parker met in No Way Home. So far, it is unknown whether Tom Holland will be involved in this project.