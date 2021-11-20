‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ theory puts forward an interesting way to round out the Sinister Six

As a multiversal epic that Tom Holland has already described as the single most ambitious standalone superhero movie ever made, it would be fair to say that we’re going in to Spider-Man: No Way Home with massive levels of anticipation, expectation hype.

We’ve got at least one web-slinging superhero, although fans are hoping for three, battling five villains. Why five, when the Sinister Six is right there waiting to be assembled? Well, we’ve got no idea, but one theory that’s got plenty of weight to it puts forward the notion that Sony don’t want the nefarious sextet to debut in Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe, instead saving them for Sony’s Spider-Man Universe.

Speaking of theories, a new one has been making the rounds on Reddit, and SupaBloo has put forth an interesting case. We know that Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus, Rhys Ifans’ Lizard, Jamie Foxx’s Electro and Thomas Haden Church’s Sandman have been teased as the villains, but what if one of them wasn’t actually real, but we still got our Sinister Six?

As per the theory, Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio could be secretly rounding out the evil squad, but Sandman would be one of his projections, similar to how the Elementals were brought to ‘life’ in Far From Home. It’d be in keeping with the mythology established in the first two installments, bring back a fan favorite antagonist, and give Spider-Man: No Way Home fans the chance to see a full complement of Sinister Six bad guys.