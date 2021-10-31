Spider-Man: No Way Home Theory Ties Multiversal Villains To Doctor Strange

We know that the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man: No Way Home is going to feature returning villains from both the Sam Raimi and Marc Webb franchises, and the trailer hinted that a spell cast by Doctor Strange to aid Peter Parker going awry is the cause of the multiversal chaos.

As fans pored over every frame from the first trailer, many believed a glimpse of Rhys Ifans’ Lizard could be seen lunging towards Tom Holland’s title hero, in a location that looks very similar to the basement of the Sanctum Santorum, which might be how the Sorcerer Supreme plans to keep the various bad guys on ice once they’ve been defeated.

New Spider-Man: No Way Home Images Reveal Doc Ock, Doctor Strange And More 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Of course, the promo also hinted that Wong didn’t want anything to do with it, and the defenses of his home base could be weakened by the absence of his close confidant and whatever has the Sanctum covered in snow. As per a new theory from The Direct, Strange’s residence could be key to both the beginning and end of No Way Home‘s multiversal madness.

A magical prison located in the crypt of the Sanctum Santorum sounds like the sort of thing Doctor Strange would have at the bottom of the stairs, but you’d imagine the multitude of antagonists wouldn’t be willing participants in being sent back to their own universes once they discover there’s an entirely new world in Spider-Man: No Way Home in which to wreak havoc.