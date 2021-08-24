Marvel Fan Claims To Have Found The Amazing Spider-Man’s Villain The Lizard In No Way Home Trailer

Internet sleuths have been in action today since the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer dropped a few hours ago and some fans believe they’ve found proof of the Lizard making a return within the film.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to bring back plenty of characters from previous Spider-Man iterations with both Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock and Jamie Foxx’s Electro confirmed to take part and Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin heavily hinted to be returning also.

The Lizard is yet to have any confirmation from Sony or Rhys Ifans who played the character in 2012’s The Amazing Spider-Man to suggest that the character will appear in No Way Home, but fans have broken down a scene in the trailer that may suggest so.

Again, there has been no confirmation that either Ifans or the Lizard will be appearing in the upcoming Spider-Man film, but the evidence does appear quite convincing especially if you’ve been holding out for a Sinister Six team-up within the MCU.

Earlier today fans claimed to have found other members of The Sinister Six appear within the trailer and along with all the previously mentioned names, there was a hint of Sandman returning also. Sandman first appeared in Spider-Man 3.

Prior to the release of this trailer, we had heard rumors and reports of many of the characters that would form this Sinister Six team making their return, but neither the Lizard nor Sandman were expected to show.

Fans will need to wait until the film launches on Dec. 17, 2021, to finally get confirmation of what the full team of villains will look like, however, if the first trailer is anything to go by, Spider-Man: No Way Home is shaping up to be Marvel’s most ambitious crossover yet.