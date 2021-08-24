Marvel Fans Think They’ve Spotted The Sinister Six In New Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer
Spider-Man: No Way Home just had its first trailer showcased and while it answered quite a few questions, and confirmed some return appearances, it also seems to have inspired more speculation on other villains that could appear in the film.
Taking to social media Marvel fans and internet sleuths scoured the trailer for any hidden gems and this has sparked speculation of a full Sinister Six team taking on the web-slinger during the movie.
While no Sinister Six team has been reported or confirmed before, there are three of the six set to come back, featuring prominently in the trailer and these are Doc Ock, Electro, and a version of The Green Golbin. For now, though, the remaining members, if they are to appear, is a mystery but here is what fans have found.
According to fans, the roster of villains we expect to see in the movie will be Doc Ock, Green Goblin, Electro, Sandman, Lizard, but the final member is yet to be determined. Many believe this final member could be another returning villain this time from more recent films whether it’s Mysterio or Vulture.
Again, nothing is confirmed regarding a Sinister Six team in Spider-Man: No Way Home, but with more footage to come and plenty of dedicated fans to scope it out, we’ll have a much clearer idea in the coming months prior to the films December release.