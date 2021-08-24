Marvel Fans Think They’ve Spotted The Sinister Six In New Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer

Spider-Man: No Way Home just had its first trailer showcased and while it answered quite a few questions, and confirmed some return appearances, it also seems to have inspired more speculation on other villains that could appear in the film.

Taking to social media Marvel fans and internet sleuths scoured the trailer for any hidden gems and this has sparked speculation of a full Sinister Six team taking on the web-slinger during the movie.

While no Sinister Six team has been reported or confirmed before, there are three of the six set to come back, featuring prominently in the trailer and these are Doc Ock, Electro, and a version of The Green Golbin. For now, though, the remaining members, if they are to appear, is a mystery but here is what fans have found.

A VERY HARD TO SEE BUT EASY TO HEAR LIZARD, ELECTRO’S LIGHTNING AND SANDMAN’S SAND, GREEN GOBLIN’S PUMPKIN BOMB AND DOCTOR OCTOPUS HIMSELF



THEYRE ALL BACK THIS IS REALLY HAPPENING, NO WAY HOME I LOVE YOU pic.twitter.com/BEjDiNoNCh — Luke (@qLxke_) August 24, 2021

The trailer has/hints at 5 villains; Green Goblin, Doc Ock, Sandman, Lizard and Electro. — Daniel Richtman #BlackLivesMatter (@DanielRPK) August 24, 2021

Doctor Octopus, Sandman, Electro, Green Goblin & Lizard. If we add Vulture (Spider-Man Homecoming) to this list, we have the Sinister Six.



Imagine all 6 of these against 3 different Spider-Man characters from different universes. Best movie of the year, and it's not even close. https://t.co/mcz4qUI3Tq — Shiina  (@RealShiina) August 24, 2021

this could be the lizard!



if you see the trailer at this scene and slow it down, it does seem like it is, making him the 5th member of the Sinister 6 we’ve gotten teased from this trailer. pic.twitter.com/Emu524j2hP — No Way Home Updates (@spideyupdate) August 24, 2021

Would Like to point out this is also SAND. Since the only member of the Sinister 6 we havent heard of is Sandman, THIS IS PROB IT! The full Sinister 6 in the new #SpiderManNoWayHomeTrailer #SPIDERMANNOWAYHOME pic.twitter.com/OqMtYRnyMn — Lucy 🖤 (@LucyferAngel_) August 24, 2021

According to fans, the roster of villains we expect to see in the movie will be Doc Ock, Green Goblin, Electro, Sandman, Lizard, but the final member is yet to be determined. Many believe this final member could be another returning villain this time from more recent films whether it’s Mysterio or Vulture.

Again, nothing is confirmed regarding a Sinister Six team in Spider-Man: No Way Home, but with more footage to come and plenty of dedicated fans to scope it out, we’ll have a much clearer idea in the coming months prior to the films December release.