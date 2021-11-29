‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ ticket fiasco separates fans into the have and have nots

As one of the most heavily hyped blockbusters in recent memory, Spider-Man: No Way Home was always going to crash the internet from the second tickets went on sale. In that regard, nobody’s surprised by what we’re seeing on social media, but two distinct camps are being formed.

On one hand, we have the overjoyed Marvel Cinematic Universe supporters voicing their thanks and relief that they managed to get their virtual hands on tickets for Tom Holland’s third solo outing, but on the other side of the coin there are plenty of people that are nothing short of pissed off that they’ve been shut out.

No Way Home is dominating Twitter’s trending topics at the moment for a variety of reasons, but as you can see the from the reactions below, the difference between the have and have nots is stark.

how and it was actually down to 2 mins then jumped to this #SpiderManNoWayHome #SpiderManNoWayHometickets pic.twitter.com/mek1PBVKrA — Vin (@VinWilliams3) November 29, 2021

Another new 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' poster arrives as tickets go on sale

Man I gotta be up at 4 am for work and I stayed up this late just to get those tickets. Was it worth it? Yes. This is how ima be sleeping. #SpiderManNoWayHome #SpiderManNoWayHometickets pic.twitter.com/OOKelR5Bra — josue (@josuep116) November 29, 2021

Eventually, everyone will get the opportunity to see Spider-Man: No Way Home, but it’s been a cause for consternation among the fans who logged on at midnight and yet remain unable to make it through the traffic. This is without a doubt the biggest fervor we’ve seen since Avengers: Endgame, and the real winners at the end of the day are going to be Sony and Marvel Studios.