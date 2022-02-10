‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ to stream on HBO Max in parts of Europe

European Peter Parker enthusiasts will be glad to know that Spider-Man: No Way Home will stream on HBO Max , after Sony Pictures Television and WarnerMedia have just announced via Deadline that they’ve reached a deal for a number of recent titles, including the recent superhero smash hit.

The deal was made for Central Eastern Europe and it includes Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Uncharted, Happiest Season, The Broken Hearts Gallery, and Monster Hunter.

The territories included in the deal are Bosnia-Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Poland, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, and Slovenia, with Sony EVP Mark Young offering a statement that you can read below.

“As our industry navigates its way out of the pandemic, it is fantastic to consolidate our relationship with our partners at WarnerMedia through this new expanded deal across Central Europe. It is a tremendous way to present the breadth of the SPE features and television series including the biggest and most anticipated new release titles on our slate.”

Hannes Heyelmann, Executive Vice President of Programming for WarnerMedia EMEA, also noted that, “the extended partnership with Sony Pictures Television allows us to make available even more fantastic titles for audiences to enjoy as part of a rich, diverse and compelling offer.”

If your country isn’t included in this new deal, be on the lookout for another expansion. We all deserve to watch hits like Spider-Man: No Way Home, from the comfort of our homes during a pandemic. Now, with services like HBO Max, and announcements like this, the day will come when we all can, even if customers in the United States will only be able to see it on Starz this year.