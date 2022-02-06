Spider-Man: No Way Home has gone through a record-breaking box office marathon over the past two months, becoming the sixth highest-grossing movie of all time and rousing cinema out of its Covid-induced slumber. But as with every blockbuster that came before it, the Spidey threequel is reaching the end of its theatrical run.

We’d already reported a Feb. 28 digital release for No Way Home, which means that you’ll get to rewatch the highly acclaimed superhero flick on your couch in a matter of weeks. Though in the age of streaming, where platform subscriptions are much more prevalent, a lot of folks are wondering when NWH will become available on Disney Plus – much like other MCU film.

Unfortunately, the Mouse House and Sony’s supposed streaming deal won’t come into effect for a while, so the arrival of Tom Holland’s box office topper on their service is a no-go for the time being.

In fact, per Deadline’s report, the film’s first streaming home will be Starz, who had previously signed a deal with Sony to acquire the rights to the company’s big releases from 2005 to 2021. No Way Home barely makes the cut due to its December premiere, but the film will nonetheless make its way to the Starz platform sometime over the next six months.

Sony has also reached an agreement to deliver its content on Netflix, which implies that Spider-Man: No Way Home may eventually become available on both Disney Plus and. its biggest competitor. If you want to stream the film in 2022, though, you’re probably going to need a Starz subscription.