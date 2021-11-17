Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer Is Missing Two Very Important People

The second, and what looks to be the final, trailer was just released for Spider-Man: No Way Home tonight. From new (but, also old in a way) villains to more plot intricacies, it’s a fan’s dream of a trailer at first glance. However, there’s a lot of expectancies on this movie, and the two biggest ones come in the form of the former Spider-Man actors; Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. You can check it out here.

Many fans wanted, and even expected to see the two original webslingers jump back into action in this new trailer. However, the disappointment was inevitable when they were both a no-show. Not only did they not show up, but the trailer did a pretty good job at leading fans to believe they really might not be in the movie at all.

Green Goblin, Doc Oc and Sandman are all from the previous Spider-Man universes, and yet with Doctor Strange claiming that Peter (Tom Holland) can’t save them, the likelihood of Maguire and Garfield making appearances seems slim.

There’s always the chance that the two actors could be a part of the movie and this final trailer was the studios’ attempt to throw fans off of that trail, however almost everyone has assumed they’d make an appearance, so you’d think they’d show up at least once in the trailer.

Perhaps Marvel really is just trying to cover itself and let the big reveal really be big, but what if everyone’s predictions have been wrong and the two previous Spider-Man actors aren’t involved in the project at all?

What do you think Spider-fans? Are Tobey and Andrew really not in it at all or is Marvel just trying to throw us off of their scent using fan-favorite villains? Tell us your theories in the comments!