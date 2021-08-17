Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer Rumored To Debut Next Week

Another week, another bout of speculation that the long-awaited first trailer for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man: No Way Home is about to be unleashed. We’ve been hearing the same line of inquiry for months now, and during that period fans have been clutching at more and more straws in the hopes that it might actually happen for real this time.

The birthdays of leading man Tom Holland, rumored co-star Tobey Maguire and director Jon Watts were all touted as potential dates to mark down in the calendar, but when that didn’t yield any results the focus instead shifted towards Spider-Man Day on August 1st, and then Peter Parker’s MCU birthday on August 16th. Naturally, all of those dates sailed past without even the merest sniff of any footage, but it’s Andrew Garfield’s birthday on Friday so the cycle will no doubt be repeated imminently.

However, a brand new rumor has started gaining traction online, and it comes pre-burdened with bad news. As you can see below, the first trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home will reportedly screen at next week’s CinemaCon in Las Vegas which kicks off on August 23rd, but the promo will be exclusively screened for attendees only and won’t be made available to the public.

A #Spiderman No Way Home’ trailer will reportedly be screened at CinemaCon next week! However it will not be made available to the public.



(via: @DanielRPK) pic.twitter.com/vWqtwntHup — Marvel Updates (@MarvlUpdates) August 16, 2021

Spider-Man: No Way Home Merch Reveals New Black And Gold Spidey Suit 1 of 6

Click to skip









MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

That would be a huge kick in the figurative stones for the MCU enthusiasts desperate for the merest glimpse of Spider-Man: No Way Home in action, but at this stage it’s still just a rumor. Of course, there’s always the chance that some grainy cellphone footage will be uploaded online in the immediate aftermath, which is a risk Marvel and Sony are apparently willing to take if it’s an invite-only trailer preview.