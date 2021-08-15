Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer May Finally Be Coming Soon

The first trailer for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man: No Way Home has long since reached mythical status, even though nobody’s seen it and we don’t know when it’s coming. Fans have hedged their bets on the first footage so often that it’s become a running joke on the internet, with a number of potential dates being singled out for supporters to cross their fingers.

First it was Tom Holland’s birthday, then Tobey Maguire’s and finally director Jon Watts’. When that didn’t happen, the focus shifted to August 1st because it was Spider-Man Day, which of course came and went with nothing. After that, the birthday of the MCU’s Peter Parker was the next bet to be hedged, but shockingly enough that passed by without incident, too.

We’ve been hearing months that the first promo would be with us imminently, and then June and July flew by without a peep from either Sony or Marvel Studios. We’re now a little over two weeks away from September for crying out loud, but as you can see below, there’s talk that the No Way Home trailer could finally be on its way at long last.

Yes, the rumor re. #SpiderManNoWayHome's Trailer's dubbing in #India is true, however this doesn't guarantee that it will be attached with #ShangChi in theaters.



I haven't tweeted it yesterday as one of the folks at Sony India was not able to confirm it until Today. pic.twitter.com/q5q5k5G2V9 — Amit Chaudhari (@5150Aamrit) August 14, 2021

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Venom: Let There Be Carnage and Eternals would be the three obvious candidates for fans to catch their first glimpse of the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer on the biggest screen possible, but the most likely scenario is that it’ll be released online in its entirety as well to prevent grainy low quality versions captured on cellphones from making the rounds. Folks have been burned many times before, though, so we’ll just need to believe it when we actually get to see it.