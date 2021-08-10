Spider-Man: No Way Home Fans Want The Trailer On Peter Parker’s Birthday
You’ve got to hand it to Spider-Man: No Way Home fans, who remain committed to the idea that the long-awaited first trailer for December’s Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster is eventually going to arrive on some sort of milestone, despite the fact they’ve been burned many times already.
There was hopes that the maiden footage would debut on Tom Holland’s birthday, but June 1st came and went without a peep. Then they shifted their focus to Tobey Maguire’s birthday on the 27th of the same month, and then again to the following day when director Jon Watts turned 40. Remember what the definition of insanity is?
Undeterred, there was further hope that August 1st’s designation as Spider-Man Day would lead to Marvel and Sony finally dropping the debut promo, but again it wasn’t to be. That’s hardly going to derail the unstoppable train of wishful thinking, though, and as you can see from the reactions below, the MCU version of Peter Parker’s birthday is today, leading to another bout of fervent speculation.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
MORE FROM THE WEB
Should the clock strike midnight without any sign of the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer, you can guarantee all eyes will turn towards Andrew Garfield’s birthday on August 20th, and then we’re really running low on dates. The most likely scenario could be to coincide with the release of either Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings or Sony’s Venom: Let There Be Carnage, but the latter has been heavily rumored for yet another delay, so once again we’re all left scratching our heads and wondering when the hell we’re going to get it, with just four months to go until the web-slinging threequel hits the big screen.
Source: ComicBook.com