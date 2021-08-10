Spider-Man: No Way Home Fans Want The Trailer On Peter Parker’s Birthday

You’ve got to hand it to Spider-Man: No Way Home fans, who remain committed to the idea that the long-awaited first trailer for December’s Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster is eventually going to arrive on some sort of milestone, despite the fact they’ve been burned many times already.

There was hopes that the maiden footage would debut on Tom Holland’s birthday, but June 1st came and went without a peep. Then they shifted their focus to Tobey Maguire’s birthday on the 27th of the same month, and then again to the following day when director Jon Watts turned 40. Remember what the definition of insanity is?

Undeterred, there was further hope that August 1st’s designation as Spider-Man Day would lead to Marvel and Sony finally dropping the debut promo, but again it wasn’t to be. That’s hardly going to derail the unstoppable train of wishful thinking, though, and as you can see from the reactions below, the MCU version of Peter Parker’s birthday is today, leading to another bout of fervent speculation.

Today is canonically Peter Parker's birthday!



It'd sure be a great Birthday Present if we got a No Way Home trailer huh? pic.twitter.com/xWQWjgzp0t — TRAFON(s Backup Account) (@RiseFallNickBck) August 10, 2021

so today is peter parker’s birthday??? what if we get the nwh trailer today hahahahahahahaha jk….. unless? pic.twitter.com/y3OghkIKuX — ken (@wandaskory) August 10, 2021

HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY CUTEST PETER PARKER 🥰🎉

now pls give us your trailer 🥺#PETERPARKER pic.twitter.com/M5GDWLVS1J — happy, free, confused ellainee 🧣 (@ellainee18) August 10, 2021

happy birthday to peter parker !! we better be getting the nwh trailer today or i will be at marvel headquarters asap ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/V4KYZu9UME — liliya CHESKA DAY (@angstverse) August 10, 2021

Spider-Man: No Way Home Merch Reveals Best Look Yet At Spidey's Black Suit 1 of 7

Click to skip











MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

"it's Peter Parker's birthday trailer today" pic.twitter.com/6ikw1uJZ8W — Spider-Man No Way Home News And Countdown (@SpiderMan3news) August 10, 2021

happy birthday peter parker! still wondering when they'll release the nwh trailer 😆 — Pat (@holywarrior_G) August 10, 2021

HAPPY BIRTHDAY PETER PARKER CANT WAIT FOR THE NWH TRAILER TODAY pic.twitter.com/82vdqBqSyL — emily (@savsdaya) August 10, 2021

Happy Birthday, Pete!



So we getting the No Way Home trailer for our boy Peter Parker today or….?!?! pic.twitter.com/mfoYy5Z9J2 — What If… Leo? (@Rejected_Leo) August 10, 2021

its peter parker's birthday and no trailer for him as a present. shame. — raminta ४ (@johnlokius) August 10, 2021

Should the clock strike midnight without any sign of the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer, you can guarantee all eyes will turn towards Andrew Garfield’s birthday on August 20th, and then we’re really running low on dates. The most likely scenario could be to coincide with the release of either Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings or Sony’s Venom: Let There Be Carnage, but the latter has been heavily rumored for yet another delay, so once again we’re all left scratching our heads and wondering when the hell we’re going to get it, with just four months to go until the web-slinging threequel hits the big screen.