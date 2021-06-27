Home / movies

Spider-Man: No Way Home Fans Are Convinced A Trailer Is Coming Soon

By
Spider-Man

Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have been waiting patiently for even the slightest hint that some footage from Spider-Man: No Way Home could be on the way soon, and they’re getting their hopes up again despite having been burned twice in the very recent past.

There was widespread disappointment when the Phase Four sizzle reel featured a motion logo and nothing else, after the internet had worked itself into a tizzy over the potential of seeing a clip from Jon Watts’ upcoming threequel. It happened again when murmurs that the first promo would drop on Tom Holland’s birthday turned into a full-blown online movement getting worked up over the No Way Home trailer, which didn’t arrive.

Folks will be hoping that third time marks the charm, then, because the chatter has started up all over again, and this might be the most tenuous connection yet. You see, Tobey Maguire turns 46 years old today, Andrew Garfield has been spotted in New York City, and Tom Holland’s father revealed that his son is flying out to the United States. Three actors will be in the same country at the same time in a truly shocking turn of events, but as you can see below, that’s more than enough to get the hype train rolling again.

Epic Live-Action Spider-Verse Poster Puts Maguire, Garfield And Holland Front And Center
1 of 2
  

Click to skip

  • MORE FROM THE WEB

Click to zoom 

Admittedly, there has been rumors in the past that the big reveal we’re getting all three Spideys would see Tom Holland joined by his predecessors on a talk show, but the majority of interviews are still being done remotely due to the lasting effects of the pandemic. It could also feasibly be reshoots with Spider-Man: No Way Home set for release in less than six months, but at least we know we’ll be getting an answer today.

Source: ComicBook.com

Tags:
Comment
All Posts
Loading more posts...