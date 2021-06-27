Spider-Man: No Way Home Fans Are Convinced A Trailer Is Coming Soon

Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have been waiting patiently for even the slightest hint that some footage from Spider-Man: No Way Home could be on the way soon, and they’re getting their hopes up again despite having been burned twice in the very recent past.

There was widespread disappointment when the Phase Four sizzle reel featured a motion logo and nothing else, after the internet had worked itself into a tizzy over the potential of seeing a clip from Jon Watts’ upcoming threequel. It happened again when murmurs that the first promo would drop on Tom Holland’s birthday turned into a full-blown online movement getting worked up over the No Way Home trailer, which didn’t arrive.

Folks will be hoping that third time marks the charm, then, because the chatter has started up all over again, and this might be the most tenuous connection yet. You see, Tobey Maguire turns 46 years old today, Andrew Garfield has been spotted in New York City, and Tom Holland’s father revealed that his son is flying out to the United States. Three actors will be in the same country at the same time in a truly shocking turn of events, but as you can see below, that’s more than enough to get the hype train rolling again.

Tobey Maguires birthday is tomorrow. Andrew and Tobey are in New York City. Tom Holland’s father confirmed Tom is flying out to the US. Interesting timing. — AjepArt (@AjepArts) June 26, 2021

The internet when the Spider-Man no way home trailer is released pic.twitter.com/H2gUm8cJRK — Spider-Man No Way Home News And Countdown (@SpiderMan3news) June 25, 2021

Grace Randolph: I know when the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer is coming out. Me: pic.twitter.com/oFQEC0lNJJ — Furlow7 (@Furlow71) June 19, 2021

We might be getting the No Way Home trailer at June 27 or 28.#SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/9vtltHsQWc — VishalSid⋓ (@Vishalsiddu1) June 25, 2021

The trailer will come when the trailer comes…relllaaxxxx about it pls !! https://t.co/979MHeSnCg — Spider-Man: No Way Home Updates (@spideyupdated) June 26, 2021

Y’all like “no way home trailer” “Batman trailer” meanwhile I’m out here waiting for the Matrix 4 trailer god damn WB — AjepArt (@AjepArts) June 25, 2021

So far, the info that we got for No Way Home today are: some kind of codes on youtube(?) indicating that they're preparing for the trailer to release, AMC theatres added NWH on their app, and info about the trailer being played infront of Black Widow. basically a july release 🙂 — Nero (@MSpector_JM) June 25, 2021

The No Way Home trailer will arrive when it arrives. There’s no point in pestering Sony and the cast, especially ppl who aren’t in the movie because it’s stupid. If you believe the rumours again you’ll set yourself up for disappointment — Aniq ⎊ (@aniqrahman) June 25, 2021

the fact there’s people demanding a no way home trailer under this tweet doesn’t sit right with me https://t.co/TpSa3L6zg0 — mer || loki & bad batch spoilers (@sithsmcu) June 25, 2021

Admittedly, there has been rumors in the past that the big reveal we’re getting all three Spideys would see Tom Holland joined by his predecessors on a talk show, but the majority of interviews are still being done remotely due to the lasting effects of the pandemic. It could also feasibly be reshoots with Spider-Man: No Way Home set for release in less than six months, but at least we know we’ll be getting an answer today.