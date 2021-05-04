In just over seven months, the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man: No Way Home will swing into theaters to bring Tom Holland’s first solo trilogy to a close, in what the actor has described as the single most ambitious standalone superhero movie ever made.

That’s a tall order, but it looks as though Jon Watts’ threequel has every chance of living up to such lofty expectations. Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield haven’t been confirmed yet, but Alfred Molina and Jamie Foxx have, so it’s inevitable that we’re going to see all three live-action Spideys team up to take down enemies from across the multiverse.

Marvel Studios dropped a sizzle reel for Phase 4 yesterday that sent the internet into meltdown, but despite a fresh glimpse at Black Widow and the long-awaited unveiling of the Eternals cast in motion, fans are still talking about the things they didn’t see. First and foremost was the lack of any footage from No Way Home, which a lot of hopeful MCU supporters were expecting to get once the title card flashed up on screen, as evidenced below.

We’ve been hearing that the first trailer for Spider-Man: no Way Home is expected to arrive over the summer, but some folks are clearly impatient at having to wait that long. Shooting only wrapped very recently, so Jon Watts and his team are currently up to their necks in post-production, but the full-length promo will no doubt be more than worth it when Kevin Feige knows full well what the fanbase is hoping to see. And in that regard, you can’t deny that the company’s Chief Creative Officer is a man that always delivers.