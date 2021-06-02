MCU Fans Upset That They Didn’t Get A Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer Yesterday

Yesterday marked the 25th birthday of Tom Holland, and while his fans and co-stars were quick to celebrate the occasion by hopping onto social media and posting in his honor, others have been left disappointed after the day passed without the first trailer for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man: No Way Home arriving.

Somehow, a rumor had spread across the internet like wildfire that Marvel were dropping the footage on the leading man’s birthday, and while it’s not clear exactly how it started, Simu Liu probably has a lot to do with it. After all, the maiden promo for Liu’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings arrived on the day the actor turned 32, five months ahead of his MCU debut in the martial arts actioner reaching the big screen.

Holland, meanwhile, hit 25 six months before No Way Home swings into multiplexes around the world, so it wasn’t the most far-fetched thing to circulate on Twitter by any stretch of the imagination. However, as you can see from the reactions below, a lot of Spidey enthusiasts are feeling more than a little disappointed in themselves for believing the hype.

Everyone that thought the NWH trailer was gonna drop today#SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/l5M1zGIdUK — Swasti (@VarietyyYB) June 1, 2021

Happy disappointment day to all the clowns#SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/CNJ7lOv4NY — ସୋମ୍ୟ ରଞ୍ଜନ * Somya Ranjan (@Odia_toka_no_1) June 1, 2021

I feel like a fuckin Clown when waiting for that #SpiderManNoWayHome trailer pic.twitter.com/RnG2KuuoyT — Bork | commission open (0/5) (@BorkerooDrawz) June 1, 2021

Tom Holland Is Bloody And Bruised In Spider-Man: No Way Home BTS Photo

We got the full clown car as per fucking usual #SpiderManNoWayHome — nova ४⨂ he/xe | alvira day (@lennylovebot) June 1, 2021

everybody turn off your clown mode now, we ain't getting any #SpiderManNoWayHome trailer today pic.twitter.com/QpRWe5WOLa — 𝔾 (@iamgarvpahal) June 1, 2021

We definitely not getting this Teaser Trailer today, rip see you clowns in another universe😢✌🏼 #SpiderManNoWayHome — SHADOW OF A BOY (@lunarawayy) June 1, 2021

Me if we don’t get the #SpiderManNoWayHome trailer today on Tom Holland’s birthday: pic.twitter.com/VLyFbZmrQI — BLURAYANGEL (@blurayangel) June 1, 2021

It’s long been expected that we’ll be seeing a trailer for Holland’s third solo outing as Peter Parker this summer, and with Marvel Studios releasing Black Widow in July and Sony rolling out Venom: Let There Be Carnage in September, those two superhero blockbusters feel like the most likely candidates to come attached with our first and second looks at Spider-Man: No Way Home. Unless of course it simply gets released online, but the chatter has been that both studios want to keep it as a theatrical exclusive at first to draw folks back to cinemas.