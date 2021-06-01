Mark Ruffalo Wishes Tom Holland A Happy Birthday With Marvel Spoiler Joke

Today marks Tom Holland’s 25th birthday, and one of the Spider-Man star’s fellow Marvel heroes has taken to social media to wish him a happy day, as well as making a hilarious jab at the pair’s notoriety for getting themselves in trouble with the studio.

Of course, the only person more infamous for spoiling upcoming MCU movies than Holland is the Jade Giant himself, Mark Ruffalo. Though the Hulk actor is now claiming that it’s the other way around.

The star took to Twitter this Tuesday to post a special message to the Peter Parker performer for his big day, in which the star also joked about his and Holland’s resemblance to Avengers directors Joe and Anthony Russo. “Happy birthday to the one who spoils more about the MCU than me and my fellow [Russo brothers] twin, [Tom Holland].”

Along with that message, Ruffalo shared an adorable pic of himself holding hands with Holland during the Avengers: Infinity War press tour, as you can see below:

Happy Birthday to the one who spoils more about the MCU than me and my fellow @Russo_Brothers twin, @TomHolland1996 🥳 pic.twitter.com/XJMoRdAQiU — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) June 1, 2021

Holland has spoiled his fair share of Marvel secrets – there was that time he accidentally previewed Spidey’s death to a theater full of people about to watch Infinity War – but, to be honest, Ruffalo probably still has him beat. Remember when Mark livestreamed the beginning of Thor: Ragnarok? Or when he gave away the whole Snap situation a whole year early? But hey, maybe Holland will take over if he spills some secrets about Spider-Man: No Way Home before December.

Yup, Tom is all set to return as the web-slinger in his incoming third solo film. Meanwhile, Mark Ruffalo will next reprise his role as Bruce Banner in Disney Plus’ She-Hulk TV series, opposite his on-screen cousin Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters. Hopefully one day, though, Spidey and Hulk will be able to join forces again in another Avengers team-up.